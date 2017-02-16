New Sony Extra Bass wireless speakers priced

It looks like Sony has finally revealed the pricing details for their collection of Extra Bass wireless speaker and headphones series. These latest additions to the family will certainly make the listening experience a whole lot more engaging, and with deep bass bringing plenty of life and depth to today's popular music genres, you can be sure to have a really ear-blowing experience without burning a hole in your pocket as the latest models hit store shelves this March.

