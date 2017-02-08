New B&O Play wireless headphones have all the style and sound you expect, but for less money
B&O Play's audio quality and style is always excellent, but it usually comes at a price. These new H4 headphones won't break the bank The latest pair of Bluetooth headphones to come from Scandinavian design and audio experts B&O Play is the H4, and unlike the company's many other products, won't require quite the same sharp intake of breath when you hear the price.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan 17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan 16
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC