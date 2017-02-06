New Aerohive Access Points Deliver Enterprise-Grade WiFi to SMBs

NEWS ANALYSIS: New network infrastructure devices from Aerohive include low prices and easy to use cloud-based management with easy software-based feature upgrades. The new series of wireless access points from Aerohive Networks is designed and priced to provide enterprise grade mesh networking to small and medium businesses that until now have had to either make do with consumer WiFi routers or go with expensive enterprise equipment that required IT support staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNet News.