NEC Introduces Smart WTN Wireless Tra...

NEC Introduces Smart WTN Wireless Transport Solution for 5G

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Converge! Network Digest

NEC announced the availability of its new Smart Wireless Transport Network solution, designed to equip operators to address bottlenecks in mobile backhaul for 5G networks by providing a high capacity pipe for dynamic network optimisation. NEC's Smart WTN solution combines NEC's iPASOLINK EX, a compact radio communication system that offers wireless transmission capacity of up to 10 Gbit/s in the E-band range, with a Backhaul Resource Manager SDN controller that allows dynamic control of both wired and wireless networks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Converge! Network Digest.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,515 • Total comments across all topics: 279,118,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC