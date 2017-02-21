NEC Introduces Smart WTN Wireless Transport Solution for 5G

NEC announced the availability of its new Smart Wireless Transport Network solution, designed to equip operators to address bottlenecks in mobile backhaul for 5G networks by providing a high capacity pipe for dynamic network optimisation. NEC's Smart WTN solution combines NEC's iPASOLINK EX, a compact radio communication system that offers wireless transmission capacity of up to 10 Gbit/s in the E-band range, with a Backhaul Resource Manager SDN controller that allows dynamic control of both wired and wireless networks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Converge! Network Digest.