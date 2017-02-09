Nearly 70 per cent of UK enterprise i...

Nearly 70 per cent of UK enterprise is not interested in wireless networking, reveals shocking study

A massive 68 per cent of UK enterprises have no plan to reduce the amount of wire in their corporate networks within the next 12 months, a Computing study has revealed. Flying in the face of many perceived notions about flexible working and connected enterprise landscapes, the findings raise serious questions about the reality of wireless in UK businesses, as well as the level of trust felt by IT administrators and end users alike.

