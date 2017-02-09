Nearly 70 per cent of UK enterprise is not interested in wireless networking, reveals shocking study
A massive 68 per cent of UK enterprises have no plan to reduce the amount of wire in their corporate networks within the next 12 months, a Computing study has revealed. Flying in the face of many perceived notions about flexible working and connected enterprise landscapes, the findings raise serious questions about the reality of wireless in UK businesses, as well as the level of trust felt by IT administrators and end users alike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Computing.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan 17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan 16
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC