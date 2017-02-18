Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MBT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers' needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company's development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.