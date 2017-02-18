Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MBT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers' needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company's development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC