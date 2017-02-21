Mimosa Pitches Its 5G Fixed Wireless ...

Mimosa Pitches Its 5G Fixed Wireless Solution

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Light Reading

Mimosa Networks, Inc., the leader in cloud-managed, hybrid fiber-wireless networks, announced today the first commercially-viable 5G fixed wireless internet architectures, the urban MicroPoP and rural GigaPoP, which feature Mimosa's new proprietary Spectrum Reuse Synchronization technology. Mimosa's breakthrough solution sets new benchmarks in cost and spectrum efficiency, enabling scalable network deployments of fiber-fast, reliable internet in under-connected urban and rural areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Light Reading.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,613 • Total comments across all topics: 279,093,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC