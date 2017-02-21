Mimosa Pitches Its 5G Fixed Wireless Solution
Mimosa Networks, Inc., the leader in cloud-managed, hybrid fiber-wireless networks, announced today the first commercially-viable 5G fixed wireless internet architectures, the urban MicroPoP and rural GigaPoP, which feature Mimosa's new proprietary Spectrum Reuse Synchronization technology. Mimosa's breakthrough solution sets new benchmarks in cost and spectrum efficiency, enabling scalable network deployments of fiber-fast, reliable internet in under-connected urban and rural areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Light Reading.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC