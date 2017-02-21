Mimosa Pitches Its 5G Fixed Wireless Solution

Mimosa Networks, Inc., the leader in cloud-managed, hybrid fiber-wireless networks, announced today the first commercially-viable 5G fixed wireless internet architectures, the urban MicroPoP and rural GigaPoP, which feature Mimosa's new proprietary Spectrum Reuse Synchronization technology. Mimosa's breakthrough solution sets new benchmarks in cost and spectrum efficiency, enabling scalable network deployments of fiber-fast, reliable internet in under-connected urban and rural areas.

