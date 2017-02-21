Home >> Business >> Goods And Services >> Mastercard And Boingo Wireless Join Forces To Bring Unlimited Wi-fi Access Around The World Mastercard and Boingo Wireless are providing Mastercard cardholders unlimited access to more than one million premium Boingo Wi-Fi hotspots around the world. The Wi-Fi service is now available for select HSBC Mastercard cardholders in Argentina, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and the U.K. at no additional cost.

