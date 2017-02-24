Man Killed in Crash Caused by Icy Roa...

Man Killed in Crash Caused by Icy Road Conditions

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

A storm that left northern Utah roads snowpacked and icy early Thursday was likely to blame for a fatal car-semi trailer rig crash on Interstate 15 in Box Elder County. Lee Perry, Austin Taylor was behind the wheel of a 1995 Ford Escort at about 5:19 a.m. Around 5:20 a.m. Thursday troopers say Austin L. Taylor lost control of his auto on I-15 while driving southbound near Willard Bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,446 • Total comments across all topics: 279,135,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC