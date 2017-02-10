Man accused of burglarizing vehicles in Kenner while teens were with him

Authorities say Jesus Ceballos, 35, admitted to driving around neighborhoods in Kenner with four teens on Feb. 5, searching for unlocked vehicles and stealing items including a phone charger, Bluetooth speaker, several pocket knives, credit cards, money, jewelry, gift cars, CDs and sunglasses. He was booked on several counts of simple burglary and contributing to juvenile delinquency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.