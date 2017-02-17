Like tech? You're going to love this year's auto lineup

Like tech? You're going to love this ...

10 hrs ago Read more: Sentinel & Enterprise

Buick's new 2017 Encore strengthens the appeal of its small SUV with more refined styling and new connectivity technology. Among the goodies: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are supported by a next-generation IntelliLink system.

