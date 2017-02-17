Like tech? You're going to love this year's auto lineup
Buick's new 2017 Encore strengthens the appeal of its small SUV with more refined styling and new connectivity technology. Among the goodies: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are supported by a next-generation IntelliLink system.
