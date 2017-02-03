LG to offer fixes for UltraFine 5K monitors, will work to remove wireless router proximity issue

Following the revelation that LG's 5K UltraFine monitor, which rolled out in late 2016, experiences proximity problems when placed within 6.5 meters of a Wi-Fi router, the company has stated that it will be adding extra shielding to units manufactured in the future. As for existing monitors, it appears those can also be retrofitted against signal interference, as well.

