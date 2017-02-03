LG to offer fixes for UltraFine 5K monitors, will work to remove wireless router proximity issue
Following the revelation that LG's 5K UltraFine monitor, which rolled out in late 2016, experiences proximity problems when placed within 6.5 meters of a Wi-Fi router, the company has stated that it will be adding extra shielding to units manufactured in the future. As for existing monitors, it appears those can also be retrofitted against signal interference, as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O'Grady's PowerPage.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan 17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan 16
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC