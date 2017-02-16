Legislation revived to curb warrantless geolocation tracking
Members of Congress reintroduced bills that would place curbs on warrantless access by the government to electronically generated geolocation information of Americans, including on the use of cell-site simulators that can capture cellphone data. A bill introduced Wednesday, called the Geolocation Privacy and Surveillance Act , aims to create clear rules for when law enforcement agencies can acquire an individual's geolocation information, generated from electronic devices like smartphones, GPS units and Wi-Fi equipped laptops.
