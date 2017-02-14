Internet Solutions and Accuris Networ...

Internet Solutions and Accuris Networks Introduce Pan-African Wi-Fi Network

16 hrs ago

Internet Solutions' various independent Wi-Fi networks in the region are now consolidated using the Accuris Wi-Fi Server, enabling a carrier-grade, homogenous network accessible anywhere with single sign-on. This creates a pan-African Wi-Fi fabric for 'Internet of Things' applications demanding a consistent, low-cost, IP access network.

