I'm planning on my first build [for gaming] and need he...8

So I have been researching quite a lot about pcs and parts in the last few days and have come up with a part list https://pcpartpicker.com/list/dtwgpb What Ive seen is that its a really good high end ish build and that around 1000 dollars is my budget. I dont have an older computer I could use to get any parts from or anything so I do need to buy Windows aswell But anyway, I just wanted to know if all the parts go together and work fine since Im really not too good when it comes to pc parts.

