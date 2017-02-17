Harris Corporation Receives $189 Million UAE Battlefield Management System Contract
The contract was received during the first quarter of Harris' fiscal 2017. The Harris system will provide the UAE with initial operational capabilities as the country implements enhanced battlefield management solutions.
