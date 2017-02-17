Harris Corporation Helps Tallahassee ...

Harris Corporation Helps Tallahassee Team Compete in the Florida Astronaut Challenge Finals

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

A Tallahassee high school team is competing this week in the finals of the Florida Astronaut Challenge at the Kennedy Space Center, thanks to their skills and some help from Florida-based Trent Walker and Justin Golabek simulate the landing of a Space Shuttle at Kennedy Space Center as part of the Student Astronaut Challenge at the KSC Visitors Center Feb. 16. The students were part of a team from St. John Paul II Catholic High School in Tallahassee, Florida, which was sponsored by Harris Corporation. Te team was among 15 finalists to take part in the high school division of the competition that promotes Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,878 • Total comments across all topics: 278,966,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC