FTC and State of New Jersey Settle Consumer Privacy Claims with VIZIO

On February 6, 2017, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it, along with the New Jersey State Attorney General, has reached a $2.2 million consumer privacy settlement with VIZIO, Inc. , one of the world's largest manufacturers of Internet-connected "smart" televisions. According to the underlying complaint, in 2014 VIZIO began manufacturing smart TVs that capture "second by second information" about what consumers are watching on their television sets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.