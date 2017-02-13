FTC and State of New Jersey Settle Consumer Privacy Claims with VIZIO
On February 6, 2017, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it, along with the New Jersey State Attorney General, has reached a $2.2 million consumer privacy settlement with VIZIO, Inc. , one of the world's largest manufacturers of Internet-connected "smart" televisions. According to the underlying complaint, in 2014 VIZIO began manufacturing smart TVs that capture "second by second information" about what consumers are watching on their television sets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan 17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan 16
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC