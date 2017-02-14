Free WiFi at Miami-Dade County facilities coming soon
Electronic Media Systems Inc. is soon to offer free WiFi at Miami-Dade County facilities, including Miami International Airport and PortMiami, for eight years and pay the county at least $500,000 or half of quarterly gross advertising revenue. Under an agreement county commissioners approved last week, airport customers will be able to get free, uninterrupted 30-minute Wi-Fi for a 24-hour period.
