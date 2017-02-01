EU solves roaming puzzle by capping wholesale mobile charges
Mobile network operators have grumbled that plans to abolish roaming fees across the European Union were unworkable because the wholesale prices for minutes and megabytes that operators charge one another differ from one country to the next. For years, the European Commission has been ratcheting down the surcharge that subscribers pay for mobile services consumed outside their home country -- so-called roaming fees.
