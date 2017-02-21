Ericsson and Federated Wireless Compl...

Ericsson and Federated Wireless Complete Testing to Further Drive Shared Spectrum Market Momentum

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

When combined, Ericsson's Radio System architecture delivers the indoor and outdoor CBRS high capacity and performance cells required for proper network density and Federated Wireless' cloud-based spectrum controller provides the necessary spectrum management and optimization, providing carriers and other industry participants a cost-effective solution for accessing this new spectrum. Recently approved by the Federal Communications Commission , the CBRS 3.5 GHz band provides access to 150 MHz of spectrum to meet the rapidly growing demand for wireless network capacity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,025 • Total comments across all topics: 279,123,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC