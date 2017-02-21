Ericsson and Federated Wireless Complete Testing to Further Drive Shared Spectrum Market Momentum
When combined, Ericsson's Radio System architecture delivers the indoor and outdoor CBRS high capacity and performance cells required for proper network density and Federated Wireless' cloud-based spectrum controller provides the necessary spectrum management and optimization, providing carriers and other industry participants a cost-effective solution for accessing this new spectrum. Recently approved by the Federal Communications Commission , the CBRS 3.5 GHz band provides access to 150 MHz of spectrum to meet the rapidly growing demand for wireless network capacity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC