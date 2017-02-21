Ericsson and Federated Wireless Complete Testing to Further Drive Shared Spectrum Market Momentum

When combined, Ericsson's Radio System architecture delivers the indoor and outdoor CBRS high capacity and performance cells required for proper network density and Federated Wireless' cloud-based spectrum controller provides the necessary spectrum management and optimization, providing carriers and other industry participants a cost-effective solution for accessing this new spectrum. Recently approved by the Federal Communications Commission , the CBRS 3.5 GHz band provides access to 150 MHz of spectrum to meet the rapidly growing demand for wireless network capacity.

