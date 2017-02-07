Epson Expands Cartridge-Free Printing...

Epson Expands Cartridge-Free Printing Solutions for the Home with New ...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Information Technology

Created as cost-effective and convenient printing solutions for consumers and businesses, the ET-2650 and ET-2600 Supertank printers feature cartridge-free printing and easy-to-fill, super-high-capacity ink tanks. Up to two years of ink is included in each box1, enough to print up to 4,000 pages black and 6,500 page color2 i 1 2 equivalent to about 20 ink cartridge sets3.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan 17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan 16 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,262 • Total comments across all topics: 278,645,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC