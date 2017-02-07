Epson Expands Cartridge-Free Printing Solutions for the Home with New ...

Created as cost-effective and convenient printing solutions for consumers and businesses, the ET-2650 and ET-2600 Supertank printers feature cartridge-free printing and easy-to-fill, super-high-capacity ink tanks. Up to two years of ink is included in each box1, enough to print up to 4,000 pages black and 6,500 page color2 i 1 2 equivalent to about 20 ink cartridge sets3.

