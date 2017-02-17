EdgeData EdgeData and Harris Corporation to Collaborate on Electric...

EdgeData's inspection infrastructure, powered by Harris Corporation's geospatial analytics, will modernize the electric utility industry's asset inspection and management practices. EdgeData LLC and Harris Corporation, through its Geospatial Solutions business unit, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to accelerate the development of asset inspection and management solutions for the utility industry based on remotely sensed data and advanced machine learning technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.