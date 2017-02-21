Disney builds prototype room with 'ub...

Disney builds prototype room with 'ubiquitous wireless' charging - CNET

21 hrs ago Read more: CNET News.com

The scientific and tech arm of the entertainment giant has built a prototype room with " ubiquitous wireless power delivery " that allows several devices to be charged wirelessly in much the way we get internet access through Wi-Fi. By tapping quasistatic cavity resonance, researchers discovered they could generate magnetic fields inside specially built structures to deliver kilowatts of power to mobile devices inside that structure.

