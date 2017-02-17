DHS Showcases Bluetooth Tech at RSA

12 hrs ago Read more: Government Executive

The Homeland Security Department's cyber research division has two goals when it attends the RSA cybersecurity conference in San Francisco: Show off government-funded products industry might want and find out what industry is doing so DHS doesn't invest in the wrong things. "We try to do things that are not only beneficial to the government but can also be applied outside because these types of technologies need to have a commercial viability," said Vincent Sritapan, program manager in the DHS Science and Technology Directorate's cyber division.

Read more at Government Executive.

