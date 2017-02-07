Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

** China's largest private conglomerate Fosun raised its stake in Portugal's largest listed bank Millennium bcp to 23.92 percent as a result of the lender's 1.33 billion euro rights issue, the bank said. ** Luxembourg-based Millicom International Cellular said it had signed an agreement to sell its Tigo Senegal subsidiary to the local Wari group for $129 million.

