Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

** China's largest private conglomerate Fosun raised its stake in Portugal's largest listed bank Millennium bcp to 23.92 percent as a result of the lender's 1.33 billion euro rights issue, the bank said. ** Luxembourg-based Millicom International Cellular said it had signed an agreement to sell its Tigo Senegal subsidiary to the local Wari group for $129 million.

Chicago, IL


