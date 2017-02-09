CTL Teams with PortableCloud to Offer Web Content and Apps Over WiFi Without Internet Connection
CTL is partnering with PortableCloud to offer the PortableCloud platform and Cube servers , which allow users to access curated files, web content and web apps over WiFi in any device with a browser, regardless of internet connectivity. The PortableCloud Cube micro-server enables schools to ensure that educational content and apps are always available, even in areas without an internet connection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at T.H.E. Journal.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan 17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan 16
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC