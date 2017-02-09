CTL Teams with PortableCloud to Offer Web Content and Apps Over WiFi Without Internet Connection

CTL is partnering with PortableCloud to offer the PortableCloud platform and Cube servers , which allow users to access curated files, web content and web apps over WiFi in any device with a browser, regardless of internet connectivity. The PortableCloud Cube micro-server enables schools to ensure that educational content and apps are always available, even in areas without an internet connection.

