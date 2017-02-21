Controversial LTE-U tech OK'd by FCC

Controversial LTE-U tech OK'd by FCC

The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday that it had approved two cellular base stations - one each from Ericsson and Nokia - to use LTE-U , marking the first official government thumbs-up for the controversial technology. FCC chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement that the unlicensed spectrum - historically, the territory of Wi-Fi - can now be used to help ease the load on carrier mobile networks.

