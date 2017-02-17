Columbus, Ohio, region boosts smart m...

Columbus, Ohio, region boosts smart mobility research

7 hrs ago Read more: ITworld

The 11-county region that includes Columbus, Ohio, is pushing ahead with smart city tech research, including funding focused heavily on smart mobility and driverless vehicle testing. Last month, the State of Ohio and Ohio State University , based in Columbus, announced $45 million in funds for a new 540-acre Smart Mobility Advanced Research and Test Center, as an expansion of an existing 4,500-acre Transportation Research Center .

