Chorus first-half result ahead of expectations

15 hrs ago Read more: NBR Newsroom

Chorus beat first-half profit expectations and raised its forecast for annual earnings as the telecommunications network operator benefited from the increase in regulated prices on its copper lines, even as connection numbers fell in an increasingly competitive environment. Net profit rose to $66 million, or 14c per share, in the six months ended December 31 from $33 million, or 7c, a year earlier, the Wellington-based company said in a statement.

