Chips coming by June will herald the next generation of Wi-Fi
Qualcomm will start shipping sample chips for the next generation of Wi-Fi by June, helping device and network vendors develop products that might quadruple users' speeds and lengthen battery life. The new silicon uses an early version of IEEE 802.11ax , a specification designed to make wireless LANs more efficient and increase their performance as a result.
