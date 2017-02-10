Check out the high-tech upgrades that transformed Kansas City into one of the smartest cities in the U.S. Free public WiFi, intelligent streetlights, and real-time traffic/parking monitoring? Toto, I don't think we're in Kansas City anymore! t sounds crazy, but believe it or not, the above scenario exactly describes Kansas City, Missouri - which just announced its entry into the official smart city category. Having four years ago given its residents access to blazingly-fast, 1,000 megabits-per-second Google Fiber, Kansas City has now added a range of other smart city features that promise to make it among the United States' most tech-savvy metropolises.

