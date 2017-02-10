Check out the high-tech upgrades that transformed Kansas City into...
Check out the high-tech upgrades that transformed Kansas City into one of the smartest cities in the U.S. Free public WiFi, intelligent streetlights, and real-time traffic/parking monitoring? Toto, I don't think we're in Kansas City anymore! t sounds crazy, but believe it or not, the above scenario exactly describes Kansas City, Missouri - which just announced its entry into the official smart city category. Having four years ago given its residents access to blazingly-fast, 1,000 megabits-per-second Google Fiber, Kansas City has now added a range of other smart city features that promise to make it among the United States' most tech-savvy metropolises.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan 17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan 16
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC