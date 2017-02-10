CEVA's Bluetooth 5 Low Energy IP Powers ON...

Bluetooth Certified RSL10 leverages RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5 low energy IP for enhanced connectivity BARCELONA, Spain - Feb. 28, 2017 - CEVA, Inc. , the leading licensor of signal processing IP for smarter, connected devices, today announced that ON Semiconductor has licensed and deployed the RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5 low energy technology in its new RSL10 radio System-on-Chip . Capable of supporting the advanced wireless functionalities emerging in IoT and Connected Health and Wellness markets, RSL10 is one of the first Bluetooth low energy 5.0 chips to achieve certification from the Bluetooth Special Interest Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.