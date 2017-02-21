CEVA Introduces the World's Most Advanced Communication DSP,...

CEVA Introduces the World's Most Adva...

Feb. 23, 2017 -- CEVA, Inc. , the leading licensor of signal processing IP for smarter, connected devices, today introduced the world's most advanced communication DSP to meet the extreme performance requirements of multi-gigabit class modems. Capitalizing on the company's long-standing relationships with world-leading wireless vendors and its unique expertise in DSP architecture design, the CEVA-XC12 is purpose-built from the ground up to solve the most critical challenges of efficiently implementing 5G, gigabit LTE, MU-MIMO Wi-Fi and other multi-gigabit modems.

