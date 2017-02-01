CEVA, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter a...

CEVA, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2016 Financial Results

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 1, 2017- CEVA, Inc. , the leading licensor of signal processing IP for smarter, connected devices, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016. Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $21.2 million, a 32% increase compared to $16.1 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan 17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan 16 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,236 • Total comments across all topics: 278,474,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC