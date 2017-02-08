Casa Backs Cable's Entry Into Wireless

Casa Backs Cable's Entry Into Wireless

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Light Reading

With several leading cable operators now bullish about plunging into the mobile market, Casa Systems is seeking to capitalize with a virtualized fixed-mobile convergence solution designed to support wireless service rollouts. Casa Systems Inc. officials said the new FMC solution, which relies on the vendor's Axyom virtualized software platform to deliver network functions, will enable cable operators to accelerate their shift to mobile and offer integrated WiFi/cellular services like WiFi-First to their subscribers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Light Reading.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan 17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan 16 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,187 • Total comments across all topics: 278,684,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC