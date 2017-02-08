Casa Backs Cable's Entry Into Wireless
With several leading cable operators now bullish about plunging into the mobile market, Casa Systems is seeking to capitalize with a virtualized fixed-mobile convergence solution designed to support wireless service rollouts. Casa Systems Inc. officials said the new FMC solution, which relies on the vendor's Axyom virtualized software platform to deliver network functions, will enable cable operators to accelerate their shift to mobile and offer integrated WiFi/cellular services like WiFi-First to their subscribers.
