Canon announces Bluetooth remote and 20% smaller EF-S 18-55mm F4-5.6 kit zoom

Alongside its updated DSLRs, Canon is offering a new, smaller kit zoom lens and a Bluetooth wireless remote control. The EF-S 18-55mm F4-5.6 IS STM is nearly 20% smaller than the 18-55mm F3.5-5.6 IS STM currently offered by Canon, but sacrifices 1/3-stop of light.

