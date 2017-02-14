Canon announces Bluetooth remote and 20% smaller EF-S 18-55mm F4-5.6 kit zoom

Alongside its updated DSLRs, Canon is offering a new, smaller kit zoom lens and a Bluetooth wireless remote control. The EF-S 18-55mm F4-5.6 IS STM is nearly 20% smaller than the 18-55mm F3.5-5.6 IS STM currently offered by Canon, but sacrifices 1/3-stop of light.

