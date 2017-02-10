CamFi wireless camera controller now ...

CamFi wireless camera controller now supports Sony digital cameras

12 hrs ago Read more: Digital Photography Review

Wireless camera controller CamFi now supports Sony digital cameras, the company announced recently. With CamFi 3.0, the latest version of the app, Sony camera owners can attach the CamFi wireless controller to their camera via a USB cable, then access and control the camera remotely using a laptop or tablet over Wi-Fi.

