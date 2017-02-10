CamFi wireless camera controller now supports Sony digital cameras
Wireless camera controller CamFi now supports Sony digital cameras, the company announced recently. With CamFi 3.0, the latest version of the app, Sony camera owners can attach the CamFi wireless controller to their camera via a USB cable, then access and control the camera remotely using a laptop or tablet over Wi-Fi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Photography Review.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC