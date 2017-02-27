British police arrest suspect in last...

British police arrest suspect in last November's me-too Mirai botnet floods

Last October, floods of traffic from Internet of Things devices infected by the Mirai worm brought down several high profile internet services , from Level 3 to Dyn to Twitter and Reddit. At the time, the attack was blamed on Wikileaks supporters , who were said to be outraged that the Ecuadoran embassy in London had changed its wifi password, disconnecting Julian Assange from the internet, in retaliation for the Wikileaks publication of the DNC emails .

