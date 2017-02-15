BoFiNet signs new Wi-Fi partner

BoFiNet unveiled the 'Botswana Hotspot' project in 2015, saying it planned to deploy Wi-Fi access points in locations such as airports, hospitals, major shopping malls and Gaborone's central business district. News portal Mmegi Online says any Media customer who has a Turbo package for home or business will receive free bonus Wi-Fi at Botswana Hotspot locations.

