BoFiNet signs new Wi-Fi partner

16 hrs ago Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

BoFiNet unveiled the 'Botswana Hotspot' project in 2015, saying it planned to deploy Wi-Fi access points in locations such as airports, hospitals, major shopping malls and Gaborone's central business district. News portal Mmegi Online says any Media customer who has a Turbo package for home or business will receive free bonus Wi-Fi at Botswana Hotspot locations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.

