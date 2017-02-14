Bluetooth speaker deal: UE Boom 2 is $107 at Amazon and Best Buy - CNET

Bluetooth speaker deal: UE Boom 2 is ...

Bluetooth speaker deal: UE Boom 2 is $107 at Amazon and Best Buy

I often recommend it to folks looking for a compact, rugged wireless mini speaker that delivers big sound. The Boom 2 has been out a while and its price has been drifting downward, but I'm seeing it for as low as $107 at Amazon and Best Buy in "Phantom" black.

