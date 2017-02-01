BCE to hike dividend following improved profits in Q4, full 2016 financial year
BCE Inc. says its common share dividend will be increased by 5.1 per cent this year, starting with the first quarterly payment on April 15, following an improved profit in the fourth quarter and 2016 as a whole. The Montreal-based company , which owns Bell Canada, Bell Aliant and media companies including CTV, says its net income attributable to common shareholdeers was $657 million in the fourth quarter or 75 cents per share.
