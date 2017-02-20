BCE, Inc. (BCE) Receives Average Rati...

BCE, Inc. (BCE) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

12 hrs ago

BCE, Inc. has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the ten research firms that are covering the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

