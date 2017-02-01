AT&T to launch its first '5G' wireless networks in Austin, Indianapolis later this year

AT&T at a recent event in San Francisco revealed intentions to launch its first "5G Evolution Markets" in Austin and Indianapolis in the coming months. The preliminary wireless network will offer theoretical peak speeds of 400Mbps , AT&T says, adding that as additional technologies like carrier aggregation and LTE-License Assisted Access are factored in, theoretical peak speeds should hit 1Gbps in some areas by the end of the year.

