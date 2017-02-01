AT&T to launch its first '5G' wireless networks in Austin, Indianapolis later this year
AT&T at a recent event in San Francisco revealed intentions to launch its first "5G Evolution Markets" in Austin and Indianapolis in the coming months. The preliminary wireless network will offer theoretical peak speeds of 400Mbps , AT&T says, adding that as additional technologies like carrier aggregation and LTE-License Assisted Access are factored in, theoretical peak speeds should hit 1Gbps in some areas by the end of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TechSpot.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan 17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan 16
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC