Aruba's top exec, large customers talk about Wi-Fi's present and future at Atmosphere
Aruba kicked off its annual Atmosphere conference on Tuesday in Nashville with a keynote from CTO Keerti Melkote that featured CTOs and CIOs from several of the company's most prominent customers. One of the key points made by Melkote, now the sole head honcho of the company following the departure of then-CEO Dominic Orr in January , was that the HPE-owned wireless equipment maker is working hard to unify Aruba's offerings over the past year.
