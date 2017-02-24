Apple CarPlay Finally Goes Wireless
The company says that its Wireless CarPlay system will be offered to a number of automakers and could ultimately feature in vehicles from the likes of Audi, Volkswagen, Daimler, Chrysler, Fiat and Alfa Romeo. Harman has announced the first successful commercial implementation of Apple CarPlay over a wireless connection, allowing vehicles using Harman's infotainment systems to use Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to connect to an iPhone for CarPlay rather than requiring a wired USB/Lightning connection.
