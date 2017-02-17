Amazon's 15 best deals: Fitbit Charge 2, 1TB Xbox One S bundle, 3 Roku models, WiFi extender, more
Bargain hunters, there is absolutely no question that we saved the best for last this week. Highlights from today's list of the best daily deals out there include $21 off the insanely popular Fitbit Charge 2 , three different Roku devices on sale including the Roku 4 , $51 off a 1TB Xbox One S bundle , $15 off a popular Wi-Fi range extender , more than $70 off a great HP Chromebook , a little box you can plug into the wall to add Alexa control to almost anything in your house, popular earbuds for $6 , and so much more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boy Genius.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan 17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC