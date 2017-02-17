Amazon's 15 best deals: Fitbit Charge...

Amazon's 15 best deals: Fitbit Charge 2, 1TB Xbox One S bundle, 3 Roku models, WiFi extender, more

Bargain hunters, there is absolutely no question that we saved the best for last this week. Highlights from today's list of the best daily deals out there include $21 off the insanely popular Fitbit Charge 2 , three different Roku devices on sale including the Roku 4 , $51 off a 1TB Xbox One S bundle , $15 off a popular Wi-Fi range extender , more than $70 off a great HP Chromebook , a little box you can plug into the wall to add Alexa control to almost anything in your house, popular earbuds for $6 , and so much more.

