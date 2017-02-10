Amazon's 15 best daily deals: Bluetoo...

Amazon's 15 best daily deals: Bluetooth headphones, Bose wireless speakers, Kindles, Roku TV, more

We're finishing off the week with a bang, and we'll get right to it. Among today's best daily Amazon deals, you'll find a massive 60% discount on the popular Bluedio T3 wireless over-ear headphones , $69 off a pair of Bose wireless speakers , a whopping $177 savings on one of the hottest mechanical gaming keyboards on the planet, $71 off the Dyson V6 cordless vacuum, sale prices on several different Prynt iPhone printer case models, discounted Kindles , the best price ever on TCL's 50-inch Roku TV , and more.

