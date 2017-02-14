After two years, AAP govt admits free...

After two years, AAP govt admits free WiFi and subsidised canteen not any time soon

The AAP government indicated on Tuesday that the realisation of its two key promises of providing free Wi-Fi and opening subsidised canteens will take more time. At the annual report release of the government's "achievements", Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia refused to set any deadline for the roll out of the ambitious Wi-Fi project saying AAP had promised to implement it within five years and not two years.

