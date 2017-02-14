After two years, AAP govt admits free WiFi and subsidised canteen not any time soon
The AAP government indicated on Tuesday that the realisation of its two key promises of providing free Wi-Fi and opening subsidised canteens will take more time. At the annual report release of the government's "achievements", Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia refused to set any deadline for the roll out of the ambitious Wi-Fi project saying AAP had promised to implement it within five years and not two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan 17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan 16
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC