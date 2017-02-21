5G phones are coming earlier than you thought - CNET

The companies who've vowed to reach a standard for 5G for that timeframe included a mix of wireless carriers, chip providers and handset makers -- such as Qualcomm, Intel, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile parent company Deutsche Telekom -- that are part of the 3GPP standards group. "For consumers, this means they're going to get an elevated broadband experience in 2019," Rasmus Hellberg, senior director of technical marketing at Qualcomm, told CNET in an interview ahead of the news, which was announced at the Mobile World Congress tradeshow in Barcelona, Spain.

